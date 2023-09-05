Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani, Tony Kakar's song to be out soon; Neha Kakkar wants Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants to get more work

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 2nd-runner-up Manisha Rani is currently grabbing headlines for her upcoming music video with singer Tony Kakkar titled Jamna Paar. This is her first collaboration with Tony Kakkar and they are already in the limelight for their sizzling chemistry on the song’s posters. While the song is all set for a release on 6th September, Tony’s sister Neha Kakkar who is also lending her voice to the song could not stop praising Manisha Rani.

Neha Kakkar’s sweet wishes for Manisha Rani

The musical sensation Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram stories to send her best wishes and praises for Manisha Rani before the release of her music video Jamna Paar. She wrote, “6th September is a big day for our cutie Manisha, her first song after Bigg Boss is releasing and I pray this song becomes a big hit so that she gets more and more work in future. I know how much hard work she has done in the past.” The Kala Chashma fame singer further appealed to her fans to support Rani in her new journey as she added, “My NeHearts, fans of her, Tony Kakkar and Tonisha fans make sure you all make this song big. I will also make sure that I promote it well and Khoob Saari reels aap bhi banana ( make as many reels) and kill it. All the best.”

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant could not hold back her emotions as well and she expressed her gratitude to Neha as she wrote, “Thank you so much Neha Kakkar Di (elder sister). It means a lot to me and I am feeling really fortunate Ki Mera Album ka song pehla song aapne gaya hai (That the song of my first album is sung by you) and I really wish ye song super hit ho (I really wish this song becomes a super hit). Love you a lot.”. Fans of the social media sensation have already started drooling over her looks from the song as she flaunts a multi-colored lehenga choli. The song has already been declared as a blockbuster by Rani’s die-hard fans even before its release and is expected to take her career to the next level.

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani began her career by making videos on TikTok and Instagram thus becoming a social media sensation. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and ended up becoming the 2nd-runner-up.

