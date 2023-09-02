Jamna Paar Poster Revealed: Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani-Tony Kakkar's music video drops on THIS Date

Bigg Boss OTT 2 sizzler Manisha Rani has been in the headlines ever since she participated in the controversial reality show. Her genuine personality and flirtatious nature in the house were loved by the viewers. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Tony Kakkar had entered as a guest. During this, Manisha had expressed her desire to work with him. Tony had then told her that he would do a song with her as soon as her stint ended in the show. Now, finally, the two have dropped the poster of their song and have also announced the date.

Manisha Rani-Tony Kakkar's music video:

Just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar finally dropped the poster of their upcoming music video titled Jamna Paar. In this poster, Tony is seen sitting on a chair while Manisha is seen sitting beside him. Sharing the poster of this music video, Tony also announced the release date of the song and wrote, "Jamna Paar 6th Sep." As soon as this poster was up, fans and friends flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement about the upcoming song. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the poster of the music video.

Take a look at the poster of Manisha and Tony's music video:

After her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani was also spotted with Tony Kakkar and since then their fans have been shipping 'ToNisha' on social media. Apart from Tony, Manisha's name was also linked with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani revealed whether she would partake in Bigg Boss 17 or not. She said, "I cannot say anything about it right now because my management team is handling it. Whether it might or might not happen. But if it does happen soon, then we will consider it. I cannot confirm yes or no at the moment."

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up of the season whereas Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy.

