Jankee Parekh calls Nakuul Mehta her 'greatest joy' as she wishes him on his birthday; see PICS of their midnight celebration

Today, January 17, Nakuul Mehta celebrates his 42nd birthday. Birthdays become especially meaningful when shared with loved ones. As Nakuul marks this special occasion, he celebrated at midnight with his wife, Jankee Parekh, and close friends. To express her love for her husband on his special day, Jankee wrote a heartfelt birthday note for Nakuul and shared a few glimpses from the celebration.

Jankee Parekh posted several photos from Nakuul Mehta's intimate midnight birthday bash. This heartfelt post featured candid snaps of the couple, pictures with friends, and moments from the celebration. The gathering included balloons, cakes, and plenty of smiles, making Nakuul's birthday a joyful occasion surrounded by friends. In her long caption, Jankee showered her husband with love and well wishes on his birthday.

Sharing this post, Jankee Parekh wrote, "I’ve known you for more than half your life, yet it still feels like we’re just getting started. Grateful for you, for this beautiful life, and for everything we’ve built together. Sufi and I love you more than words can say—you are our anchor and our greatest joy. Happiest birthday to my man, my everything."

As soon as Jankee uploaded this post, Drashti Dhami, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Mansi Srivastava, and many others wished Nakuul on his special day.

Born on January 17, 1983, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Nakuul Mehta hails from a military family. While Nakuul is an actor, he is also a trained ballroom dancer. Over the years, Nakuul showcased his acting prowess in several Television shows and films. His good looks, mesmerizing eyes, and impressive performances made him the audience's favorite star.

Nakuul began his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which he starred opposite Disha Parmar. The actor has also done several other shows like Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more. Apart from acting, Nakuul has also hosted several award functions, reality shows and other events. On Television, his last show was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Disha Parmar. He recently appeared in a cameo role on Udne Ki Aasha, where he was seen hosting a show.

Speaking about his personal life, Nakuul Mehta married Jankee Parekh after dating for 9 years. The couple are parents to a son, Sufi.

