Janmashtami 2023: Shivangi Joshi, Mahhi Vij's baby Tara to Manisha Rani; Celebs give glimpses from festival

Janmashtami, a joyous celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, one of Lord Vishnu's most cherished avatars, is observed with profound devotion throughout the nation. This festival, known as Krishna Janmashtami, is marked by fervent prayers, beautifully adorned swings, lively dance and music performances, spirited Dahi Handi competitions, and more. Even TV celebrities join in the festive spirit, sharing their heartfelt wishes with fans on this auspicious occasion. As we commemorate Krishna Janmashtami, let's take a glimpse into the warm messages and sentiments expressed by our beloved celebrities.

Janmashtami 2023: Celebs give glimpses from the festival

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, Shivangi Joshi, spreads festive cheer by sharing a captivating Lord Krishna Jhanki on her Instagram. The intricately decorated display, adorned with vibrant flowers, exudes mesmerizing beauty.

Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan, joins the festive celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth. He takes to his Instagram story to share his reverence, posting an image of Lord Krishna and accompanying it with the devotional song Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari. His message reads, “Happy Janmashtami, Jai Shree Krishna.”

Mahhi Vij's baby Tara

Balika Vadhu's beloved actress, Mahhi Vij, delighted her Instagram followers by sharing an adorable video of her daughter, Tara. In the video, the little cutie is dressed as Radha and dancing to Bada Natkhat Hai Re. Tara's radiant charm in the yellow and pink ensemble is simply irresistible, making her the star of the day. The actress aptly captioned the video with 'Alle alle #happyjanmashtami,' spreading the festive joy.

Vishal Singh

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Jigar Modi, Vishal, is having a blast on his birthday, which coincides with Lord Krishna's birth this year. He shares an exciting glimpse of this dual celebration through a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, showcasing how he joyfully marks both his own and Lord Krishna's birthdays. Captioning the post he wrote, “Happy Birthday to you and me Hare Krishna Love”

Charu Asopa

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress Charu Asopa joins in the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth with great enthusiasm. She shares her festive spirit by posting a captivating video on her Instagram story, showcasing the exquisite Lord Krishna Jhanki decoration. The enchanting scene is complemented by the auspicious melody of Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, adding to the festive ambiance.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, renowned for his role in Anupamaa, stuns fans by donning the divine avatar of Lord Krishna on the set of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. His breathtaking portrayal is paired with the serene melody of Woh Kisna Hai by Sukhwinder Singh, adding to the mesmerizing charm of his Krishan attire.

Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's second runner-up, Manisha Rani, shared her celebration of the auspicious birth of Lord Krishna on her Instagram. She posted a picture of herself on her IG story, where she is devoutly praying to Lord Krishna in front of his Jhanki. Her choice of the devotional song Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari added to the spiritual ambiance of her celebration.

Arti Singh

Indian actress Arti Singh, famed for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 where she secured the fourth runner-up position, also embraces the festive spirit of Krishna Janmashtami. Sharing her enthusiasm on her Instagram story, she offers a glimpse into her celebration, featuring a captivating Krishna Jhanki. The resplendent Lord Krishna, adorned in a red attire with peacock feathers (mor pankh), looked enchanting in her video. Arti's choice of the song Woh Kisna Hai further enhanced the mesmerizing atmosphere of the celebration.

Rupali Ganguly

Beloved Anupamaa star, Rupali Ganguly, extends her warm wishes to her Instagram family on the occasion of Janmashtami. She shares a delightful image of Krishna's Dahi Handi and sets the joyful tone with the song Woh Kisna Hai. Her caption reads, “Happy Janmashtami. May the Lord's flute invite the melody of love into your life.”

Pinvilla family wishes you all a Happy Janmashtami!