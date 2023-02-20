Jannat Zubair REVEALS the reason behind not doing intimate scenes on screen; Says 'I have drawn a line for...'

Actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular teenage stars in the Telly world and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. The actress never fails to amaze fans with her exceptional style statement and performance in the shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and often shares entertaining reels with her followers. Recently, in an interview she opened up about doing intimate scenes and also revealed her upcoming plans.

In an interview with Times of India, Jannat opened up about doing intimate scenes on screen. For the unversed, the actress made maximum headlines when she refused to get too intimate on-screen with her male co-star Ritvik Arora in 'Tu Aashiqui'. When asked about this, she said that her father had them said that she won't kiss even when she is 20. "There has to be truth to what he said. I won't go beyond a certain limit for intimate scenes. I have drawn a line for myself. I will see if it is in my comfort zone," said Jannat.

Furthermore, Janna talked about taking a break from TV and that she is currently looking for web shows. She said ‘But now several big movies are landing on OTT directly. Plus, many big stars are doing OTT shows. I think I am open to them now.’