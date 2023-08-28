Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair are sibling goals in this fun video

Jannat Zubair has come to be known as a highly renowned figure in the television industry for she has also achieved stardom as a social media influencer. The actress boasts of a substantial and dedicated fan base. Her familial bonds, particularly those with her younger brother Ayaan Zubair, are exceptionally strong. The duo shares entertaining and enjoyable videos and reels on their social media. Jannat and Ayaan epitomize an exemplary brother-sister relationship and consistently delight with their shenanigans. Just today, Jannat shared a fun video with her brother.

Jannat Zubair shares a heartwarming fun video with brother Ayaan, take a look:

Tu Aashiqui fame Jannat Zubair shares a playful dynamic akin to the famed Tom and Jerry relationship with her younger brother Ayaan Zubair. On multiple occasions, the pair is seen standing by each other, offering support and safeguarding one another.

Recently, Jannat posted a video on Instagram, showcasing a lighthearted interaction between the two. In the video, they are seen playfully teasing each other. For this amusing video, Jannat selected the famous song O Re Piya by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. She captioned it and wrote, “It’s all fun until he decides to hit back.”

While Jannat was seen wearing a vibrant, multi-colored floral dress, allowing her hair to flow freely, and adorned with a stylish neckpiece, Ayaan, on the contrary, sported a black t-shirt coupled with black trousers. His ensemble was complemented by a smartwatch on his wrist and white sneakers.

About Jannat Zubair

Born on August 29, 2011, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a notable television actress, model, and social media sensation. Jannat's father, Zubair Ahmad Rahmani, is a recognized Indian TV actor, and her mother, Nazneen Rahmani, is a homemaker. Her brother, Ayan Zubair Rahmani, is also active as a content creator in the realm of social media.

Work-wise, Jannat Zubair Rahmani embarked on her acting journey in 2010 with the renowned medical TV drama Dill Mill Gayye. Her presence was also notable in the television serial Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, where she portrayed the character of young Kashi. However, her breakthrough role was in the popular show Phulwa in 2011. Beyond television, Jannat has showcased her acting abilities on the silver screen in films like Hichki and Luv Ka The End.

Her versatile talents extended over to the realm of reality TV as well and she participated in Rohit Shetty's exhilarating show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She also made appearances in Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Moreover, Jannat has left her mark in the realm of music videos, enhancing her multifaceted career.

