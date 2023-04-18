Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu spark dating rumours again with their new PICS; Fan says 'You guys are goals'

Popular actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular celebrities in the Telly world and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. Along with shining on Television screens, Jannat also became a huge social media sensation and gained a massive number of followers. At present, Jannat's Instagram account has 46.1 million followers who leave no stone unturned to shower love on this diva. Be it her glamorous pictures or interesting reels, Jannat's social media post receives huge interaction from her fans.

Jannat Zubair's PIC with Mr. Faisu:

Though Jannat Zubair's professional life has always been an open book, fans are often curious to know more about her love life. Jannat is often linked to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu. Jannat and Faisu collaborated for reels that were loved by the netizens, and thus their linkup rumors began to do the rounds. However, both have often denied being in a relationship and have been stuck to the 'good friends' tag since the start.

Now again their recent social media post sparked their dating rumours, and fans are trending 'FaiNat' on social media. A few hours ago, Jannat took to her social media handle and dropped a few photos with Mr. Faisu. In these snaps, both are seen wearing ethnic outfits and are all smiles as they have been captured here. In the caption of these photos, Jannat added 'moon emoticons.'

Take a look at their PICS here-

With these photos, Jannat and Faisal have caused much excitement among the fans, who have flooded this post with their amazing comments. One of them wrote, "Totally unexpected." Another commented, "You guys are legit goals" and so on.

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair rose to fame after starring in the hit show Phulwa in 2011. Post this, success kissed her feet and Jannat starred in numerous shows. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with acting, Jannat is also trying her hands at singing and also released her first music album titled 'Babu Shona Mona' which went on to become a huge hit.

Speaking of Faisal, he made his Television debut by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Mr. Faisu was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

