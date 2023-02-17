Jannat Zubair flaunts new look before release of her song 'Babu Shona Mona'; PICS

Actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular teenage stars in the Telly world and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. The actress never fails to amaze fans with her exceptional style statement and performance in the shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and often shares entertaining reels with her followers.

For the uninformed, Jannat Zubair is gearing up for her upcoming music video 'Babu Shona Mona'. The actress has sung this song and her ardent fans are going frenzy as they wait for the release of this song. In these photos, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black leather outfit and flaunts her new chrome-dyed hair. Sharing these photos, Jannat wrote, "1 day to go for my next single #BabuShonaMona. Subscribe to my YouTube channel if you haven’t (Link in bio)."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Jannat Zubair made a comeback on the screens after 4 years after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Before participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Jannat shared, "I am very excited to be back on TV after four years now. I think I have chosen the right show for my comeback on television, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is my first experience in the reality genre and I don't think it could get any better. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am hoping that the audience will enjoy seeing me on the screens after so long."

On the professional front, Jannat debuted in the TV industry in 2009 but she rose to fame with Phulwa in 2011. The actress has been a part of numerous shows including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui, and others. In 2018, she was seen in the Bollywood film Hichki, where she played the role of a student. From 2018 to 2022, Jannat starred in 28 music videos.