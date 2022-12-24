Jannat Zubair looks beautiful as she shares glimpses from her first Umrah with brother Ayan
Jannat Zubair shared pics from her first Umrah with brother Ayan.
Jannat Zubair is a popular actress and social media star. She rose to fame as a child actress in the show Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. She was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as one of the contestants, where she was given the tag of baby shark for her daring attitude. The actress is very close to her family and specially her brother, Ayan. She recently went on her first Umrah with her brother and shared pictures from there.
In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen dressed in a white abaya and her brother had also worn a white robe. Tu Aashiqui actress shared a series of pictures with her brother as she offered a glimpse of the holy place. The captions read, “Jumma Mubarak Completed our first Umrah Alhumdulillah.”
See post here-
Jannat Zubair career
Talking about her professional life, Jannat started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, and her acting skills were highly appreciated in the show. She went on to work in other popular shows including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui and many others. Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the lead role of Pankti in TV show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character was loved by one and all. She was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she has to perform dangerous stunts under Rohit Shetty’s guidance.
