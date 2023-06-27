Jannat Zubair opens up on being judged for her skin tone and lips: 'People think I have taken injections'

Jannat Zubair is not a new name in the entertainment world! From being a child actor to becoming one of the most loved actresses in the showbiz industry, the 21-year-old actress has had an illustrious journey which is truly inspirational. Apart from being a talented actress, Jannat is also one of the top social media influencers and has a huge fan following. The actress has been busy carving a space in the hearts of the audience by showcasing her singing abilities. Recently, the diva released her song titled Kayfa Haluka which went viral like wildfire.

Jannat Zubair talks about being judged:

Jannat Zubair recently had a candid conversation with Mashable, where she shared her insights about her personal and professional life. In an interview with Mashable, Jannat was asked if she has heard any fake rumours regarding her lifestyle or her personal life. Replying to this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared that she keeps hearing a lot of rumours regarding her charge for social media posts and per-episode fees. However, she then revealed, "People think I have taken lip injections to make my lip look fuller and plump. I agree my lips look fuller but obviously I haven't taken any injections."

Further, the Phulwa fame shared another rumour she heard about herself and shared, "When I did shows like Kaashi and Phulwa, I used to play a village girl, and the makers used to make me look dark and tanned. So when I grew up my real complexion looked like this. Thus, people used to comment that I have taken injections to look fair."

About Jannat Zubair's professional life:

Jannat Zubair rose to fame after starring in the hit show Phulwa in 2011. Post this, success kissed her feet and Jannat starred in numerous shows. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with acting, Jannat is also trying her hands at singing and also released several music videos such as Babu Shona Mona and more.

