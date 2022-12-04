Jannat Zubair poses with her 'partner in crime' Anushka Sen, shares PICS

Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are the most popular best-friend duo in the entertainment industry. The young actresses love to share updates about every happening in their life and career on social media. Lately, Anushka and Jannat are known as social media sensations and have massive fan followers. They both share a great bond and are often spotted spending quality time together. Nowadays, it’s really tough to get a real friend, but these two are proving all of us wrong for sure.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani took to Instagram and shared some cool yet cute photos with BFF Anushka Sen. She captioned, “Cute pictures. Crazy times. Sisters at (heart emoji) Partners in crime.” Following the post, Anushka commented, “Always a crazy and fun time with youuu.” In the clicks of their fun time together, Jannat can be seen sporting an all-black outfit paired with black shades. On the other hand, Anushka can be seen donning a sweet striped crop top with white high-waist pants. Both of them are wearing white sneakers.

About Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat is well-known for her roles in Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. She also participated in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She kick-started her acting career as a child artist back in 2010.

About Anushka Sen

Anushka started her acting career as a child actor in 2009 with Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. She is best known for appearing in the fantasy show Baal Veer, and the historical TV series Jhansi Ki Rani. Apart from these, she featured in serials named Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.