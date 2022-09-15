Jannat Zubair says ‘dreams do come true’ as she shares picture of her new house under construction

Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the telly industry as well as a social media star. She is now reaching newer heights of success professionally as a social media creator. Today, she has more than 43 million followers on Instagram, almost akin to a top Bollywood star. Presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the 20-year-old has impressed show host Rohit Shetty, her co-contestants as well as the audience with her spirit and stunts. Tu Aashiqui actress recently shared pictures of her home, for which she has been waiting for years.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen standing with her father as they look at the construction work of their new home. Jannat has sported a grey jacket and black trousers with sports shoes. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant shared her excitement to see her dream house in making. She is also seen with her brother Ayaan Zubair. Jannat wrote in the captions, “Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah.”