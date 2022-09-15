Jannat Zubair says ‘dreams do come true’ as she shares picture of her new house under construction
Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the telly industry as well as a social media star. She is now reaching newer heights of success professionally as a social media creator. Today, she has more than 43 million followers on Instagram, almost akin to a top Bollywood star. Presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the 20-year-old has impressed show host Rohit Shetty, her co-contestants as well as the audience with her spirit and stunts. Tu Aashiqui actress recently shared pictures of her home, for which she has been waiting for years.
In the post shared by the actress, she is seen standing with her father as they look at the construction work of their new home. Jannat has sported a grey jacket and black trousers with sports shoes. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant shared her excitement to see her dream house in making. She is also seen with her brother Ayaan Zubair. Jannat wrote in the captions, “Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah.”
See the post here-
Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Rajiv Adatia commented, “So proud of you”. Her BFF Anushka Sen also dropped fire emojis on the post. Numerous fans of the actress also congratulated her on the post for her new home.
Jannat Zubair in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest contenders in Rohit Shetty's hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actress has been winning hearts with her daredevil performance on her first-ever reality show. Apart from this, Jannat has formed a really close bond with actress Shivangi Joshi, who was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi had a gala time as they created reels, clicked pictures, and supported each other while performing stunts. After returning from Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi were also seen hanging out together.
On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even starred in several music videos.
