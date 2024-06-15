Jannat Zubair to Avneet Kaur; Six television actors who started their journey young and are now ruling industry

Child actors are often seen in lead as well as supporting roles in Bollywood films and television serials. These young talents manage to capture the audience with their innocence and genius. However, with time, many fade away from the screens as they find their calling in some other professional.

At the same time, many child actors have grown up and continue to rule the industry with their talent; Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, and Siddharth Nigam, to name a few.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the child actors who started in the industry really young and are currently on a roll in their careers.

Actors who started as child actors and are now ruling the industry

Anushka Sen

In 2009, Anushka Sen made her acting debut in the industry as a child actress and played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She also gained a lot of recognition for her character in Baalveer in 2015 and then played the lead in Apna Bhi Time Aayega. She also went on to play the strong character of Manikarnika in Khoob Ladi Mardaani—Jhansi Ki Rani.

Besides television shows, she also tried her luck at reality shows. In 2021, the actress was the youngest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The talented actress also appeared in the Bollywood film Crazy Cukkad Family.

Avneet Kaur

23-year-old Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular television actors and enjoys an immense fan following. She rose to fame as a participant in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010, when she was just eight years old. Two years later, she made her acting debut with Meri Maa and went on to appear in several hit shows like Hamari Sister Didi, Meri Maa, and more.

In 2023, she made her first appearance as a lead in a film when she acted opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, who is currently seen on Laughter Chefs as Reem Shaikh’s cooking partner, is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities on television. She began her career on television with shows like Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Phulwa.

Although she makes regular appearances on television, in the last few years she has focused more on social media. The actress has more than 46 million followers on Instagram. She is one of the most popular social media influencers.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur has literally grown up on the sets of television serials. The young diva started her journey into television at the age of five with her first show, Jhansi Ki Rani. Following this, she continued appearing in many significant characters’s young roles; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Mahabharat, to name a few.

After growing up, she has been seen in significant roles, such as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dushala in Mahabharat, and Princess Vilas in Prithvi Vallabh. She also bagged the lead role in Patiala Babes. The 20-year-old actress has a lot to explore ahead in her career, and fans are confident she will reach great heights.

Reem Shaikh

Here’s another actress who kicked off her career really young- Reem Sameer Shaikh. The actress appeared in various roles as child artists like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Me Aajji Aur Sahib, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and more.

One of her notable works includes playing Malala Yousafzai in the biopic Gul Makai. She also made an appearance in the Bollywood movie Wazir, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

Recently, she received appreciation for her stints in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. At present, she is seen in Laughter Chefs as Jannat Zubair’s cooking partner, and the two young talents are impressing everyone with their cooking skills.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam is best known for the role of Aladdin in the television series, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Avneet Kaur was seen as a Yasmine. Known for his roles in TV shows like Mahakumbh, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Chandra Nandini, and Peshwa Bajirao, Siddharth also made a place in Bollywood.

He appeared in Dhoom 3 to play the role of Young Sahir/Samar. Surprisingly, he ventured into television after making his Bollywood debut. He has also been seen in films like Munna Michael, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others.

Brother of actor Abhishek Nigam, Siddharth also appeared in shows like Bigg Boss 15, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Comedy Nights Bachao.

