Jannat Zubair's Birthday: Anushka Sen, Rajiv Adatia pen heartfelt note for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame actress

Popular actress Jannat Zubair celebrates her 22nd birthday today August 29. Born in 2001, the diva has come a long way and has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. Jannat started her journey in the industry at a very young age and since then there has been no looking back. From winning hearts with her reel performance to impressing fans with her real-life persona, Jannat emerged as a fans' favorite celebrity. After being in the industry for more than a decade, Jannat has formed close bonds with several celebs and has many friends.

Today, on her 22nd birthday, Jannat has been courting heartfelt wishes from all her friends, fans, and family. A few hours ago, Jannat's friend Anushka Sen took to her social media handle and penned a long note wishing her well. Sharing several photos, Jannat wrote, "Happpy Happy Birthday JJ Hope you have a great year filled with lots of happiness and joy. Us dancing without our heels at parties, eating chaat and Chinese, making fun of our little bro Ayaan, twinning coincidentally and always having a great time together! I miss you so much, let’s catch up soon." Jannat commented on Anushka's post and wrote, "Thank you my love."

Jannat formed a close bond with Rajiv Adatia while they were shooting for the Rohit Shetty-led reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Wishing Jannat on her birthday, Rajiv wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday JANNAT!!! @jannatzubair29 have a lovely birthday!!! Always be the way you are!! Love you and so happy for you!! May this year bring you so much happiness and joy!! Here’s to more fun times and laughs! Lots of love!!" Replying to Rajiv's wish, Jannat commented, "Thank you Rajiv."

Mouni Roy also took to her social media handle to wish Jannat Zubair. Sharing Jannat's post, Mouni wrote, "Happyyyy birthday doll. May you always be happy healthy and in divine love. Joy light and all the birthday brights × @jannatzubair29"

Siddharth Nigam too wished Jannat by sharing her post on his Instagram story. Siddharth wrote, "Happy birthday to you @jannatzubair29 keep smiling"

