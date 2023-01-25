Jasmin Bhasin adorably videobombs beau Aly Goni's reel; Latter says 'Pata nahi kaha se yeh aagayi'; WATCH

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most popular celebrities in the TV industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their acting skills and chemistry. For the uninformed, Jasmin and Aly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and since then they are going strong with their relationship. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Today, Aly Goni took to his social media handle and dropped a reel with Jasmin Bhasin. In the video, we see Aly capturing the breathtaking backdrop in selfie mode, and suddenly Jasmin Bhasin's video bombs his reel. Sharing this clip, Aly wrote, "Wait for the surprise hahaha i swearrr I was just shooting this video for my self and pata nahi kaha se yeh aagayi." Fans and friends flooded his comment section and praised the couple.

Watch the video here-

Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvill, Aly Goni opened up on his equation with girlfriend Jasmin and said, "I can share anything with Jasmin because she is such a good friend and great person. If I have to share anything I share it with her, and I still don't feel I have a girlfriend. I feel I'm with my best friend."

Speaking more about their relationship, Aly stated, "If I had not wished to take the relationship a step ahead, then I wouldn't have taken it. If I ever would've had second doubts then I would have never taken our relationship ahead. I'm still in a relationship because there is transparency, and that is important. I can't be possessive and waste my and her life."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's career:

On the professional front, Aly Goni started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He then featured in numerous daily soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more.

Speaking about Jasmin Bhasin's career, the actress has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal.