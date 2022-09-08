Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share birthday post for his sister Ilham Goni, actress calls her ‘soul sister’
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share sweet birthday posts for his sister Ilham Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin is a popular name in the TV industry; she has been winning the hearts of her fans with her dainty smile and fashionable looks. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. She became a household name with the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she also found the love of her life Aly Goni. Jasmin is also very close to his family. On Aly’s sister Ilham Goni’s birthday, she shared a sweet post for her.
Bigg Boss 14 fame shared an adorable picture with Ilham Goni, where she sported a pink outfit and there is a scenic background with mountains. She wrote in the captions, “Will always hold onto you like this Happy birthday my superwoman and soul sister @ilhamgoni Always praying for your good health and happiness I love you a lot.”
See the post here-
Aly Goni also shared a post for his sister, with captions, “Happy birthday meri pyari behan thank u so much for everything I love u soooo much Allah saari khushiyan de aur khoob sare paise mere liye gift lene ke liye.”
See post here-
Jasmin and Aly met in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are happy for them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are termed as the sweetest couple in the industry and their fans adorably call them 'Jasly'. The couple had recently collaborated for a music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’.
Also read- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni on pressures of a relationship: ‘We’re are not like a normal couple’