Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share birthday post for his sister Ilham Goni, actress calls her ‘soul sister’

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular name in the TV industry; she has been winning the hearts of her fans with her dainty smile and fashionable looks. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. She became a household name with the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she also found the love of her life Aly Goni. Jasmin is also very close to his family. On Aly’s sister Ilham Goni’s birthday, she shared a sweet post for her.

Bigg Boss 14 fame shared an adorable picture with Ilham Goni, where she sported a pink outfit and there is a scenic background with mountains. She wrote in the captions, “Will always hold onto you like this Happy birthday my superwoman and soul sister @ilhamgoni Always praying for your good health and happiness I love you a lot.”