Jasmin Bhasin is among the most loved and adored personalities in the industry. She is not only popular for her acting mettle but often treats fans with her mesmerizing fashion looks. However, this time, the actress is making headlines as she recently reacted to the trolls that target actors for undergoing cosmetic surgeries. Jasmin made a strong statement against those who always criticize actors undergoing cosmetic surgeries. Speaking to a news portal, she referred to such a practice as 'toxic'.

Whenever it comes to stating facts or being vocal about an issue, Bhasin never steps back and this time too, her strong reaction has grabbed netizens' attention.

Jasmin Bhasin's reply to trolls

According to Hindustan Times, Jasmin Bhasin came across a post which had netizens trolling a senior actor's appearance, thereby underlining the cosmetic surgery factor. Addressing the same, the actress told the portal that she would not have noticed anything different in the actor had the post not highlighted it.

Talking about how trolls comment negatively in someone's face, she said that those who comment right in the face bring in negativity, and that feels toxic to her. Further, the Bigg Boss 14 fame added how, as an actor one needs to look best and remarked that why would anyone want to look bad.

Jasmin elaborated on how actors put in a lot of effort to maintain their physique and look so as to survive in the industry. Sharing her thoughts on how the negative comments from trolls can be insensitive, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress commented that the human body undergoes several changes, and there are times when actors also face hormonal issues or feel bloated.

Bhasin also addressed the impact of comments on one's physical appearance. She said, "At times, a person is going through something, some problems in personal life and anyway the person is stressed."

Lastly, the actress concluded by stating how trolling over someone's looks can affect them deeply and can even bring situations like anxiety and depression.

About Jasmin Bhasin's work in the industry

Jasmin Bhasin started her career in Hindi television with her debut as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq. Later, she went on to do Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Further, the actress was seen in Naagin 4 and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Speaking of reality shows, Bhasin participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin will be next seen in Punjabi films Carry On Jattiye and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale di.

