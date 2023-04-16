Jasmin Bhasin cries as a netizen curses her relationship with Aly Goni; Actor hits back with a befitting reply

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. TV actor Aly Goni who rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in StarPlus's romantic Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. In the show, the audience loved the chemistry between the two and lauded them for being real. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans have been going gaga over them.

Trolls curse Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship

A few days back, Aly shared a post on his Twitter account that shows a netizen cursing the couple’s relationship. Aly expressed how upset he and Jasmin are over the comment. Sharing the screenshot of the comment, Aly wrote, ‘Ek frnd ne bheja yeh she was literally crying.. Ek insaan kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai.. as if humne inki zindagi mein kuch bigada ho. matlab imagine kitna evil insaan hoga ye iske maa baap aur aas paas walo ko pata bhi nahi hai sad. But Allah sab dekh raha hai.’

The comment reads, ‘@jasminbhasin tere aur @alygoni ke rishte ko itne gandhi nazar lagegi..tu dekh.’ Fans united in the comment section and showed their love and support for Jasmin and Aly.

Take a look at Aly’s post here:

Fans showed their support for Aly and Jasmin

One user commented, ‘This is so shameful. How can people hate those who are simply focused on living their lives? Aly, believe in your karma. You have been one of the kindest souls, and God will protect you and your loved ones against such evil.’ While another wrote, ‘God always bless u n Jasmin with lots of love... N always remember, ache logo ke hamesha acha hi hota he..’

