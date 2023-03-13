Jasmin Bhasin exudes elegance in an embellished sharara as she attends Krishna Mukherjee's sangeet; See PICS

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is among the most talented and stylish actresses in the telly world. The diva enjoys a massive fan following owing to her amazing fashion sense and talent. Besides this, Jasmin is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is in Goa with her beau Aly Goni to attend their best friend Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla's wedding. Jasmin The sangeet ceremony took place last night where many celebs were seen dancing their heart out with their respective partners.

Jasmin Bhasin exudes elegance at KrishRag’s Sangeet

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a series of pictures from the sangeet night. Talking about her outfit, the actress was seen wearing a golden embellished sharara and looked no less than a queen. She accessorized her look with a small bag and necklace. She kept her tresses open with wavy curls. Overall, her look was perfect for a sangeet night as she went for a glam makeup. As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Moreover, her dance with Aly Goni is also doing rounds on the Internet as they gave a couple performance at the function.

Check out here

Jasmin Bhasin’s work

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin made her small-screen debut with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015. She then went on to do many big shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4 among others. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and has featured in several music videos. Recently, the actress made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the film, Honeymoon where she starred alongside Gippy Grewal.

