Jasmin Bhasin is sleepy on set and pushes herself to work; WATCH for motivation

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamorous pictures.

Today, Jasmin shared a new video on her Instagram handle and gives us a glimpse of her lazy mood. In this clip, the actress is seen lying on the bed and doesn't feel like stepping out. Sharing this video, she wrote, "When you are sleepy on set but called for your shot." In the caption, she wrote, "Because I am always sleepy."