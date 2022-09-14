Jasmin Bhasin is sleepy on set and pushes herself to work; WATCH for motivation
Jasmin Bhasin was a part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamorous pictures.
Today, Jasmin shared a new video on her Instagram handle and gives us a glimpse of her lazy mood. In this clip, the actress is seen lying on the bed and doesn't feel like stepping out. Sharing this video, she wrote, "When you are sleepy on set but called for your shot." In the caption, she wrote, "Because I am always sleepy."
Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other.
Jasmin Bhasin's career:
Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She is making her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.
