Jasmin Bhasin looks enchanting in a blue ethnic outfit as she arrives at airport; Watch who comes to drop her

Jasmin Bhasin is known as a stylish and talented actress in the entertainment industry. The diva has proved her mettle with her acting prowess. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts. The actress never fails to impress the fashion police with her amazing style sense. Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the airport:

Jasmin Bhasin is presently busy promoting her newly released Punjabi film 'Honeymoon'. For this, she was often spotted heading to several locations with her co-star Gippy Grewal. Today, Jasmin was spotted at the Mumbai airport and made a stylish appearance in an ethnic outfit. Jasmin wore a blue ethnic sharara and looked ethereal. The actress opted for a plunging neckline kurta and paired it with a matching sharara and dupatta. She carried a handbag with her outfit and sported black sunglasses to beat the heat. The actress accessorised her outfit with big stud earrings and styled her hair into a bun. However, Jasmin's cute little doggo Rainbow steals the limelight, who accompanied her to the airport to see her off. Jasmin was seen bidding goodbye to Rainbow as she heads to an unknown destination.

Watch Jasmin's video here-

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 14 house. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the cutest couple in tinsel town. Jasmin Bhasin's career: Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin has also signed her Bollywood film that is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Jasmin recently featured in a Punjabi film titled 'Honeymoon' and starred opposite Gippy Grewal.

