Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in a stylish green saree as she attends Krisha Mukherjee's mehendi; PICS

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is among the most talented and stylish actresses in the showbiz world. The diva enjoys a massive fan following owing to her amazing fashion sense and talent. Jasmin has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares pictures and videos with her fans. Yesterday, March 11, Jasmin traveled to Goa along with her beau Aly Goni to attend their best friend Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla's wedding. The mehendi ceremony took place last night, where we saw Jasmin, Aly, and others having a fun time.

Jasmin Bhasin's new PIC:

Today, Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle and shared a few gorgeous photos of her in a stunning outfit. In these pictures, the actress is seen dressed in a beautiful thigh-high slit pastel green saree that has a golden embellished work on it. Jasmin is seen wearing matching bangles, donning diamond studded earrings, wearing mojIdis, and also carrying a potli that compliments her entire outfit. Sharing these amazing snaps, Jasmin wrote, "At #krishrag ki mehendi Outfit @labeld."

Watch the video here-

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 14 house. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the cutest couple in tinsel town.

Jasmin Bhasin's professional life:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched', which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee looks gorgeous for her Mehendi ceremony; Aly Goni, Jasmin dance with joy