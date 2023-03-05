Jasmin Bhasin looks uber cool as she poses in a stylish denim outfit on her vacation; PICS

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is known as one of the most stylish and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva has proved her mettle with her acting prowess in numerous shows and films. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts. The actress never fails to impress the fashion police with her amazing style sense. At present, the actress is spending a great time in Madrid, Spain. She has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from picturesque locations.

Jasmin Bhasin's new PICS:

Today, Jasmin Bhasin treated her fans with another picture from her Madrid vacation on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the actress is seen donning a stylish denim top and has paired it with denim pants. She looks absolutely stunning as she donned sunglasses and posed for the photos. Sharing these snaps, Jasmin wrote, "Sheher ki ladki #madrid." Fans have dropped amazing comments praising Jasmin's beauty in this post.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking of her personal life, Jasmin and Aly Goni fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 14 house. Ever since they made their relationship public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the cutest couple in tinsel town.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

