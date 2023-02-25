Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartfelt note for Aly Goni on his birthday

Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin , who are on a trip to Switzerland, have been sharing glimpses of their vacation with their fans on social media. This cute couple has won the hearts of millions of audiences and they never fail to disappoint their fans with their regular posts. Both the actors went to Switzerland to celebrate Aly's birthday which was on February 25. Jasmin posted a heartfelt note along with a picture of both of them on the occasion of Goni's birthday.

The couple is looking quite happy and relaxed in their vacation mode

."It's hard to believe another year has passed! We're both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were. I'm thankful that you were born and I'm grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious

May your Birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year!", the caption reads.

Jasmin started her career with Zee Tv show Tashn-e-Ishq in 2015 along with Zain Imam. She rose to fame with the Colors show Dil se Dil Tak. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Aly started off with MTV Splitsvilla 5 and gained fame with the Star Plus show Yeh hai Mohabbetain.

About Jasmin and Aly

Jasmin and Aly met each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, then participated in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 and started dating after that.