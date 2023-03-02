Jasmin Bhasin says 'even Spanish can't resist me' as she drops a reel; Aly Goni reacts

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most popular celebrities in the TV industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their acting skills and chemistry. For the uninformed, Jasmin and Aly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and since then they are going strong with their relationship. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's new video:

Today, Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle and shared a reel on her Instagram handle. In this reel, we see Jasmin grooving and singing Tony Kakkar's song 'Shadi Karogi' along with her friend. The actress is seen sporting baggy denim jeans and white sweatshirt as she enjoys her vacation in Spain. Sharing this video, the Bigg Boss 14 fame captioned, "When the Spanish also can’t resist me (laughing emoticon)" #reelsinstagram #reels #shaadikarogi.

Watch the video here-

As soon as the video was up on the internet, Jasmin's beau Aly Goni was quick enough to tease the actress and commented, "Achaaaaa." His comment grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens who then teased him. One fan wrote, "aly being jealous" whereas the other commented, "Hayeee Ae Jealousy."

Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni opened up on his equation with girlfriend Jasmin and said, "I can share anything with Jasmin because she is such a good friend and great person. If I have to share anything I share it with her, and I still don't feel I have a girlfriend. I feel I'm with my best friend."

Speaking about Jasmin Bhasin's career, the actress has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

ALSO READ: Why is Aly Goni not signing new projects?