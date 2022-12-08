Jasmin Bhasin welcomes new member to her family; Can you guess who is it?

Popular TV star Jasmin Bhasin welcomed a new member to her family and it’s just adorable. The internet just can’t keep calm as the cuteness is overloaded. Earlier, it was her holiday pictures that made everyone crave a mini-vacation, and now this. It is none other than a cute little kitten who the actress named ‘Kylie’. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin introduced this cute ball of fur and fans just can’t stop reacting to it. The actress also mentioned that her beau, Aly Goni has clicked the pictures.Sharing a series of pictures with the little brown-white kitten, Jasmine wrote, “Welcoming new baby to family “Kylie”#catsofinstagram #cats #calico.”

As soon as Jasmin shared the pictures, the comment section got flooded with cutesy comments. However, a section of netizens started asking the actress about her marriage plans with Aly. It's a mystery for which we all are waiting eagerly. Jasmin is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her life with his fans. Recently, the actress went on a vacation in Thailand and kept her fans updated with all the fun time she had there.

Jasmin’s work front Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jasmine recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with Honeymoon. The family movie did really well at the box office. Moreover, she was also featured in various music albums.

