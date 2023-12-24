Jasmin Bhasin: Working in hotels to doing TV shows, Bigg Boss 14 fame gets emotional recalling her journey

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin has been one of the most talented and well-known actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The diva has had a successful journey in the showbiz world and gained widespread recognition for her talent and good looks. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spoke about her professional journey.

Jasmin Bhasin gets emotional recalling her journey

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin recalled her professional journey and revealed how she started earning. Jasmin shared that she moved to Jaipur for further studies after completing her schooling. She recalled how she opted for a Hotel management course and simultaneously did small jobs to earn money. The actress worked as a hostess at events and did similar other jobs.

Jasmin disclosed that she used to get rupees 500 or 1000 for such jobs. The actress also shared with Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that she worked as a junior artist while studying. Jasmin started her professional journey by working in a five-star hotel and did several photoshoots simultaneously.

The actress shared how a well-known photographer's team who was staying in the hotel approached her for a photo shoot for a reputed brand.

This brand photoshoot turned out to be a life changer for her. She earned Rupees 5000 for the same and her pictures of this brand photoshoot were displayed in hoardings and newspapers. She shared that post this photoshoot she did more photoshoots for products and went on to earn a decent amount.

How did Jasmin Bhasin bag her South project?

Further, Jasmin revealed being approached by a well-known photographer from Delhi for her portfolio shoot. The Bigg Boss 14 fame disclosed how she had no money for her portfolio shoot but the photographer agreed to charge no money. She mentioned that this reputed photographer uploaded her pictures on his website and thus she bagged an advertisement opportunity in the South industry.

Jasmin disclosed she received Rupees 27,000 for a day and was extremely elated to bag this opportunity. The diva revealed how her advertisement was played in theatres and South filmmakers spotted her and thus she bagged a South film. Jasmin admitted how her South films didn't work and later she decided to move to Mumbai.

While talking to Bharti, Jasmin revealed how her parents never demotivated her and supported her during her professional journey. She even mentioned how her mother used to travel with her initially on shoots as they were very protective.

How did Jasmin bag her first TV show?

Jasmin revealed how she struggled to pay her house rent in Mumbai and had run out of money. She obtained an ad opportunity and received Rupees 30,000 for it. She mentioned how the phase before she bagged her first TV show was extremely tough financially.

Jasmin recalled how a Creative Producer saw her ad and helped her bag her first show Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin mentions how Tashan-e-Ishq was a game changer in her professional life as she bagged more TV shows after it and never looked back.

Further, Jasmin got emotional as she recalled how she did odd jobs like distributing pamphlets but gave 100 percent in whatever she did. The actress also expresses how she feels lucky that she received good opportunities.

