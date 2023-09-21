Jasmine Bhasin advices 'understand before you judge'; Did she take an indirect jibe at someone?

Jasmine Bhasin, known for her cute nature, good looks, and acting prowess, never fails to impress her fans with her infectious energy. Over the years, the actress has starred in numerous shows, music videos, and Punjabi films and has received love and fame. However, it was her stint in Bigg Boss 14 due to which she gained more limelight and her real personality received immense love. Jasmine was and is loved for speaking her mind, stating opinions, and being herself. On social media too, the actress is often unfiltered and fans love this quality about her.

Jasmine Bhasin's new PICS:

Just a few hours ago, Jasmine Bhasin shared a new post with her fans and followers on her social media. She dropped a few of her stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress is seen flaunting a black silk T-shirt dress which has Tiger motifs. To amp up her look, Jasmine sported knee-length cowboy boots. She styled her hair open, wore golden earrings, and looked amazing! However, along with her picture, what grabs the attention here is her caption.

In the caption, Jasmine wrote, "When you judge others , you do not define them , you define yourself !!!!! #think #understandbeforeyoujudge." Although Jasmine's message isn't directed at anyone specific, it might be a response to her haters or perhaps someone in particular. However, the exact reason for her caption remains uncertain.

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin's new PICS here-

Jasmine Bhasin's dating life:

Jasmine Bhasin fell in love with actor Aly Goni during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. From their PDA to genuine care for each other, the couple grabbed the attention of the viewers, and thus they became fans' favorite celebrity couple. Even after the show, their relationship is going headstrong and both are often asked about their marriage plans. Their fans lovingly address them as 'JasLy'. Both have even starred in numerous music videos Saawan Aa Gaya, Allah De Bandeya, and more.

A look at her professional life:

Jasmine Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, and others. She made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal. Before venturing into the Punjabi film industry, Jasmine worked in several South Indian films such as Jil Jung Juk, Ladies & Gentlemen, and so on. Her last web series was Jab We Matched.

