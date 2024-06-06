Jasmine Bhasin mourns loss of her pet cat Kylie; Aly Goni shares heartfelt PIC and pens note

Popular actress Jasmine Bhasin is mourning the loss of her pet cat, Kylie. In the late hours of June 5, the actress took to social media to share a picture of the fur baby and penned a note. Her boyfriend, Aly Goni, who is also an animal lover shared a few pictures to say goodbye to Kylie. This reflects how close he was to the fur baby.

Jasmine Bhasin mourns the loss of her cat Kylie

On June 5, Jasmine Bhasin took to social media to share a picture of her late cat Kylie, and wrote, "My baby, you left me too soon." Following this, she shared a picture of the cat tower which she had set up in the living room of her apartment for Kylie, and uploaded it with the song Suna Suna.

Jasmine's boyfriend, Aly Goni also took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of him holding Kylie's paw. The caption reads, "Bye byye Kylie baby Broken heart emoji) Rest in peace." He also posted a happy picture where the fur baby is seen perched on his back, Aly wrote, "Goodbye friend."

About Jasmine Bhasin's other pets

For the unversed, in December 2022, Jasmine Bhasin adopted Kylie. Sharing a series of pictures of her with the new member of the family, Jasmine wrote on Instagram, “Welcoming new baby to family “Kylie”.”

The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a series of pictures in which she was seen being goofy with her pet and in one of the pictures we also saw her cat playing with the new toy the actress bought for her.

Jasmine’s love for her pets is no secret. She is a dog mom to two dogs - Mia and Rambo and was a cat mom to Kylie. She often treated the netizens to cute pictures and videos of them on social media.

Talking about Jasmine's work, besides a few television serials, she also earned fame after participating in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14. She is also known for her work in the Punjabi film industry.

