Jasmine Bhasin opens up about having no grudges against Rubina Dilaik; reveals she texted her when THIS happened

Jasmine Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik are co-contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Initially, they were best friends in the house, but later, things turned bitter between them, and the duo was often seen at loggerheads. The two did not get along on the show, and hence, their equation grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. However, in a recent interview, Jasmine called Rubina 'sensible' and revealed that she texted her after Jeeva and Edaa were born.

Furthermore, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress mentioned that she knows how mature Rubina is in understanding that it was just a show and that it is now over.

Jasmine Bhasin has nothing against Rubina Dilaik

In a conversation with Galatta India, Jasmine Bhasin opened up about her dynamics with Rubina Dilaik. The former stated that she had no conversation with the Choti Bahu actress but met cordially when they used to live in the same building.

In another explanation, Bhasin called Dilaik a sensible and mature woman. She remarked, "We have nothing against each other in our hearts, and we always wish well for each other. This is what I think. Jitna maine unko jaana hai unke baare mein bhi and main bhi aisi hi hun (As much as I know about her, I am also like that). I really wish well for her."

Have a look at Jasmine Bhasin's social media post here:

Jasmine Bhasin messaged Rubina Dilaik after she gave birth to twin daughters

Taking the conversation ahead, Jasmine Bhasin shared that she was extremely elated over Rubina Dilaik turning mother to twin daughters and even texted the latter. The Naagin actress elaborated on the fact that she has no grudges against Dilaik.

"I understand that it was a show, and you don't have to be in the loop of any negativity. That's the best thing you can do for yourself and the people around you," shared Jasmine. Divulging further, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said that whenever she bumped into her in a lift or somewhere else, they met cordially and with positive energy.

Jasmine Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's iconic argument

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmine Bhasin got into an ugly argument. Things turned bitter after the former called the latter 'weak.' During a task, the Shakti actress handed over a dumble to Jasmine. Rubina felt that the Dil se Dil Tak actress was weak in the game, and hence, she gave the dumble to her.

In response to this, Bhasin commented, "Main kamzor hun? Kal tak toh bol rahi thi healthy competition, hun. Kamzor hogi tum, jo nakli chehra pehen ke ghumti ho (Am I weak? Till yesterday, you were saying that I was a healthy competitor. You must be weak as you wander around wearing a fake personality)."

Not only this, Bhasin even threw the dumble strongly. Later, she attacked Dilaik and said, "Khud day 1 se pati ke sahare pe hai, aur mujhe bol rahi ki crutches ki (She herself has been dependent on her husband since day 1, and she is taunting me about crutches)."

Speaking of the current scenario, they seem to be sharing a cordial equation. As Jasmine already stated, they apparently hold no grudges against each other, and their differences have seemingly disappeared.

For the uninitiated, while Jasmine Bhasin had an impressive journey inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner.

