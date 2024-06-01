On May 31st, Jasmine Bhasin, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry shared the news of her mother’s health. The actress’ mother is hospitalized. Soon after sharing the update came another post where she took a dig at the hospital management. Read on to know what it’s about.

Jasmine Bhasin’s note expressing frustration about hospital management

Hours after admitting her mother to the hospital, Jasmine Bhasin posted a cryptic note expressing her frustration with hospital management. She mentioned that the healthcare sector is 'capitalizing on people's pain and suffering'. In her words, "It is a tragedy when institutions founded to heal and alleviate suffering become tainted by a focus on profit, turning into entities that exploit the pain of others for financial gain. The true essence of places like hospitals lies in their noble mission to care for the sick and vulnerable, not to capitalize on their suffering."

Check out the tweet of Jasmine Bhasin here:

For the unversed, on May 30th, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her mother from the hospital. Her mother was seen smiling in the picture and resting on the hospital bed. In the caption of the Instagram story, she wrote, "My Mommy strongest."

About Jasmine Bhasin's career

Jasmine Bhasin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Vaanam and appeared in various South Indian films like Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She gained fame for her roles in TV series such as Tu Ashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

She has also participated in several reality shows, like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Jasmine made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal. She will soon be seen in Carry on Jatteya and Warning 2.

On the personal front, she is in a relationship with Aly Goni.

