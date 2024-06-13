Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor Karan Oberoi opens up about Mona Singh rejecting his marriage proposal: ‘She wanted to…’

Karan Oberoi and Mona Singh dated briefly when they met on the sets of the popular television serial, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. But they went separate ways soon after and now for the first time, Karan Oberoi opened up about their separation, what went wrong between them, and how he dealt with it.

Karan Oberoi on falling in love with Mona Singh

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Oberoi admitted to falling in love with Mona Singh during the shooting of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He also mentioned that now he understands why they didn’t work out even though the actor wanted to marry Singh.

Talking about falling for Mona, Karan said, "If you spend so much time with someone, then it is natural to develop affection for them. She is a very good actor. She was very chilled out and she had a terrific sense of humour, which I found very appealing. I think it was very natural for me to fall for her… She laughs openly and I fell in love with this aspect of her.”

He added that it was beautiful while it lasted and said, “There are many compulsions due to which you go separate ways but that doesn’t mean that you harbour any ill feeling for anyone.”

Karan Oberoi on Mona Singh rejecting his marriage proposal

Karan also addressed Mona walking out of the relationship when he proposed to her. He said, "Understandable. Jassi was a stellar show, and she was a national icon. She was rising in her career. We suffer when we want other people to be like us. When you don’t expect anything from anyone, you won’t judge them, then you will be happy.”

The actor mentioned that although he didn’t understand it back then, he now does. “You don’t understand this when you are young, so you take it as a rejection. She wanted to focus on her career, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Karan concluded.

During the interaction, Oberoi also said that he started writing to deal with the break-up. On being asked if he met the actress after their separation, he said they haven’t.

The television serial Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin aired from 2003 to 2006. Starring Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Gaurav Gera, Karan Oberoi, and Rakshanda Khan in significant roles, it was one of the most loved serials of all time.

