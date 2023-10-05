Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh reveals shocking fact about her iconic show; 'I was not allowed to...'

Television actress Mona Singh, popularly known as Jassi from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is one of the top actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame from her show and was recently seen in Made In Heaven as Bulbul Jauhari. The actress has ventured into movies as well. Even after 15 years, her show is still remembered as one of the iconic shows on Indian television. Recently the actress revealed an interesting fact about her cult show that certainly shocked fans.

As she spoke about her show to Mirchi Plus she said that she was not allowed to go to salons and get waxed or get any beauty treatments.

Mona Singh had to refrain from salon visits

The 3 Idiots actress revealed that the makers were very strict about her appearance and none of her co-stars knew how she'd look.

The actress revealed that according to her contract, she was not allowed to reveal her actual self. Several months had passed but none of her cast and crew knew about how Mona looked until her makeover sequence was shot. She also revealed that despite the popularity of her show, she had to make sacrifices for the show.

She said, "Back then, the contracts were very strict. I could not reveal my actual self in front of people. I received an award but I accepted it as Jasmeet Walia. I wondered when people get to know the real me and how I look. Even my Jassi cast did not know how I looked"

She continues, "I was not allowed to wax, bleach, or get my brows done if someone recognized me. There were many restrictions." The Made In Heaven 2 actress also shared that there was a time when the press had challenged the channel that they would reveal what she looks like in real life. So to avoid that, the channel had arranged a hotel for her and gotten her a separate car that would drop her off and bring her to sets every day.

Mona Singh on the professional front

Mona Singh has been part of 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha. She has done the web series Kafas and Made In Heaven 2. She has also done short films like Ek Chup (One Silence). She has also been a part of Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 1.

