Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh hid her real face from co-actors; here's how she did it

Mona Singh is among the most popular actresses in the film and television industries. She gained fame in the television world for her portrayal of the eccentric and middle-class Punjabi girl Jasmeet Walia, also known as Jassi, in the romantic drama Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin opposite Apurva Agnihotri who played the role of Armaan Suri. The show achieved impressive ratings on the TRP charts and became one of the most beloved programs on the small screen. Singh received immense praise for her endearing screen presence, outstanding acting skills, and dynamic chemistry with her co-star Apurva Agnihotri.

Mona Singh opens up on her looks in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

The popular television and Bollywood actress Mona Singh is currently starring in the web series Kafas, alongside Sharman Joshi. However, in her recent interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha fame took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about her iconic debut television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The talented actress also shared an intriguing story about how challenging it was to maintain Jassi’s look as a secret. She revealed, “Due to contractual obligations, I couldn't reveal much about myself and my real appearance. The channel took precautions to keep me hidden and confined indoors to prevent anyone from seeing me. Even my co-stars were unaware of my real-life appearance. I'm not exaggerating; even the media challenged the channel to reveal my look, which made the channel concerned.”The 41-year-old actress further added, “They had put me in a hotel in Powai where we used to shoot, they hid me in a room and my cars were changed every day. There used to be paps waiting outside, hiding near the hotel and studio. I used to get the feeling of Superman and Spiderman.”

The show achieved a cult status, and Singh’s character ended up becoming a household name, resonating with every average Indian girl due to the relatable nature of Jassi. Despite being her acting debut, Singh managed to surpass all expectations and gained massive popularity, especially during a time when social media wasn't a major factor. The audience still feels nostalgic whenever they hear about this show, as it's associated with beautiful memories. However, back then, very few knew how Mona Singh actually looked in real life. In a recent interview, she shared insights on how she managed to keep her looks under wraps.

Mona Singh’s other works

Apart from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Singh has also featured in other popular tv shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Kavach. She has also featured in web series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and M.O.M - Mission Over Mars. She has also played pivotal roles in the films 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha.

