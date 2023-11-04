'I love you bas, happy birthday': Mona Singh's happiness knows no bounds as she shares frame with Shah Rukh Khan

The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday yesterday (November 2). Fans and celebrities across the world wished the megastar on his big day. The actor also had a star-studded birthday bash to wherein his close family and friends were invited. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh also went to the party and shared a glimpse of the actor's birthday.

Mona Singh shares a heartwarming note on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh was a part of Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash. The actress not only just attended the party, but also clicked a picture from the same. She shared two pictures from the party. One wherein she was posing with the birthday boy and in the second snap, she is seen getting a peck on her head by the megastar. These were the first few glimpses straight from the party.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a black coloured shimmery outfit while Mona Singh also sported a black dress. While sharing the pictures on social media, Mona captioned it as, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Mona Singh

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan released the promo of his much-awaited movie Dunki co-starring Tapsee Pannu on his birthday. The story of the movie, as per the teaser, revolves around Shah Rukh Khan's character along with his friends wanting to visit London.

Mona Singh's work profile

Mona Singh started off her career as a protagonist in the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin wherein she played a mediocre-looking employee in a company. She sported braces, fringes, a salwar suit, and heavy glasses as a part of her look in the show. Later, her character was evolved into a modern, good-looking individual.

The show was loved by many and it got Mona a lot of recognition. The actress had become a household name. Mona also took a major risk in playing Aamir Khan's mother in the popular movie Laal Singh Chhadha. Her acting chops were appreciated in the movie too.

