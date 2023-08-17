Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi’s Mona Singh reveals she doesn’t want to return to TV; here’s why

Mona Singh has been in the industry for a long time and has been part of numerous shows. She rose to fame with the very popular show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. There has been no looking back for the actress since then. She has also starred in many Bollywood films in the last few years. Now, in an interview with News18 Showsha, the actress opened up about her role as Jassi and if she has plans to return to television.

Mona Singh on being Jassi

Jassi Jaissin Koi Nahi is one of the most popular TV shows of the 2000s. The actress shared that playing Jassi was tricky. "It’s the toughest role I’ve played till date. Nobody wanted to look like that. It was my debut show and I wasn’t even sure about a makeover. The channel could have decided to not have a makeover because we were anyway getting such good ratings. It was a chance I took and that’s what I’ve been doing with every role.”

Further, the actress also talked about her biggest takeaway from the show. “I’ve been spoilt rotten because of Jassi. It made me too choosy in life. It also gave me Gaurav Gera, who is my best friend in the industry. 20 years have passed and we’re still best friends.” Recalling how her life changed after the show, the 41-year-old actress said, "During Jassi, we had gone to Bangla Sahib gurdwara to seek blessings because we were in Delhi for the promotions. I remember there was a lady who had come with her daughter. She made her touch my feet and told her ki bade hoke Jassi jaisa banna hai. I was just 22. I was like, ‘Oh my god, why are you touching my feet?’ She told me to bless her daughter."

Mona Singh on making a comeback to TV with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Given that many old tv shows are making a comeback, it is natural for fans to want Mona Singh's show to return. However, the actress shared, “I don’t know if Jassi will make a comeback. I think we should just let the show be because there will be too many comparisons with the original one and people may not like the new season.” But, seconds after saying this, she thinks if the show comes back on OTT, it will work well. “That’s actually a good idea! I don’t want to do it for TV because I can’t live one character for two-three years anymore. I don’t have the patience for it. This is the reason why I don’t want to go back to TV in general," concluded the actress who is currently seen in Made in Heaven Season 2.

