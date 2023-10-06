Jawan actor Eijaz Khan shows off his gym workout in new video with caption ’need to lose more weight’

Eijaz Khan has carved a prominent place for himself in the entertainment and showbiz industry. Very recently, the actor took the industry by waves when the news of him starring in Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan made headlines. While this is not his first Bollywood film, this definitely is a milestone in his career. He earned immense praise for his role in the movie and continues to garner attention for his role in Atlee’s directorial.

Eijaz Khan’s recent post on social media

Eijaz Khan took to social media yesterday to share glimpses of his workout routine. The clip begins with Eijaz flexing in the gym. Then it continues to show him working out and also a picture of him posing. Uploading the video, he wrote, in the caption, “Need to lose more weight.. apparently.” It is not clear if this indicates he has an upcoming project that he needs to prepare for, or if it's sarcasm.

Check out Eijaz Khan’s video here

Reaction of netizens

Fans took his comment section by storm and praised his hard work. One user wrote, “Nice bro, keep it up.” Nother commented, “Mashallah he is in perfect shape now.” Others commented, “Great physique, maintain well.” Some netizens can't seem to get over his performance in Jawan and wrote, “Loved you in Jawan.”

Here are some of the comments on Eijaz Khan’s post

Eijaz Khan in Jawan

Speaking of Eijaz Khan’s role in Jawan, he was seen in the role of Manish Gaikwad, who was the antagonist of the film, Kalee's (essayed by Vijay Sethupathi) brother. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite him. Deepika Padukone also tars in an extended guest appearance. The movie also stars other popular names from the television industry including Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra. Jawan, released on 7th September marks his first collaboration with celebrated director, Atlee.

On the television front, Eijaz Khan starred in numerous hit shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laut Aao Trisha, and many others. He was seen in lead roles in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa.

