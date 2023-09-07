Jawan actor Sunil Grover gives glimpse into fans celebrating the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Will the Jawan fever stop? The answer is a no. The Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer is roaring at the box office and is trending all over social media. The television industry too could not keep calm as actors like Sriti Jha and Raj Anadkat are pouring their love on him. Now we have actor Sunil Grover, who plays the role of Irani in the film, giving us a glimpse into the crazy celebrations by the die-hard fans of King Khan on his social media.

Sunil Grover gives a glimpse of fans' celebrations of Jawan

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who portrays the character of Irani in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, took to his Instagram stories to offer a sneak peek into the fans' celebrations. In the story, we witness fans of the Badshah of Bollywood throwing colors all over his giant cutout from the film and proudly displaying the flags made from posters. The fan armies are dressed in white shirts and can't contain their excitement about the film's release. The comedian also posted another video from a single-screen theater where fans are seen dancing with high energy to the super-hit song Zinda Banda playing on the screens. King Khan's admirers are matching steps with him, which speaks volumes about the mesmerizing experience they had while watching this masala entertainer.

Take a look at Sunil's story here

Grover too has been really enthusiastic about the film’s release ever since the first preview dropped. The Comedy Nights with Kapil fame’s love for SRK is clearly visible on his social media posts. While we may not have many details about his role in the film, the comedian has spared no effort in promoting it, ensuring its potential as a blockbuster.

Whether it's teasers, songs, posters, or even small promotional clips, the 46-year-old comedian has consistently kept the audience informed about every aspect of the film. He has repeatedly urged them to book their tickets and not miss out on the incredible big-screen experience. In addition to Grover, popular television actors Riddhi Dogra and Ejaz Khan also play roles in 'Jawan.' Given Sunil's talent as an actor, he would undoubtedly excel in any role he's given, paving the way for significant career opportunities ahead.

More about Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover rose to fame with his stint in the popular comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He also posts quirky videos of his daily life on his Instagram account. Apart from Jawan, he has featured in Bollywood movies like Gabbar is Back and Baaghi 1.

