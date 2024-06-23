Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals three inspirational books that transformed her life; checkout

Ridhi Dogra is an inspiration for millions of aspiring actors. The beauty who started off with TV has made an impeccable transition to films. She has always left the viewers impressed with her strong performances.

Besides being an actress, Ridhi is an avid reader. It is quite evident from her social media that she loves to spend time with books and some of them have even impacted her life in major ways. On the occasion of National Reading Day, the Tiger 3 actress revealed the names of three books that she considers were crucial in shaping her career as well as her personality.

Ridhi Dogra is highly influenced by three books

Taking to her Instagram story, Ridhi Dogra dropped a snapshot featuring the cover pages of her top three books that she feels left an indelible mark in her life. The picture has The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, Dr Brian Weiss’ Many Lives, Many Masters, and Like The Flowing Rivers by Paulo Coelho.

Atop the photo, the 39-year-old actress wrote, “Since I was asked only about three books!”

Ridhi Dogra on getting enlightened by her favorite books

Elaborating on how these reads guided her, Ridhi first opened up on the power of a book like The Alchemist. She believes that it changed the trajectory of her life. She was not an actor and was doing an office job. On a work trip, the Jawan actress picked up the bestseller from the airport and when she gave it a read, it just blew her mind. Soon after, she left her job and became an actor.

Praising the author Dr. Brian Weiss, Ridhi said that many of his books have transformed her perspective as they have been a great way for her to realize that ‘there is much more to us than just this life’.

Talking about The Flowing Rivers, the Maryada actress stated that she likes this collection of short stories by Paulo Coelho as it is full of wisdom and thoughtfulness.

About Ridhi Dogra

​​Ridhi Dogra has won hearts in various mediums like TV, OTT, and films. After showcasing her talent in shows like Savitri and Woh Apna Sa, she gained widespread recognition for her role as Nusrat in the gripping series Asur, alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Lakadbaggha. She has also starred in Jawan and Tiger 3 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively.

