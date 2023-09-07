Jawan: Eijaz Khan receives praises for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; fan says 'Bhai aap toh...'

We are back with another exciting update on Shah Rukh Khan’s masala entertainer Jawan. While the Badshah, his leading lady Nayanthara, and the villain Vijay Sethupathi are already receiving critical acclaim for their roles, we have another actor who has left a good impact on the audience. It is none other than dashing television actor Eijaz Khan. The actor has shared a picture of him with director Atlee on his Instagram and after his post, fans can’t help but praise Eijaz Khan for his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan.

Eijaz Khan hailed for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

The handsome hunk Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram to share a photo of him with Jawan director Atlee and thanked him for making him part of the massy film. In no while, the comment section was flooded with praise for the actor and his performance in the movie.

Take a look at the comments here

Netizens hailed Eijaz’s performance and showered love on him. In the comments section, one user wrote, “Bhai aap toh pehle bole bhi nahi the ki aap bhi Jawan mein ho lekin aapka acting superb laga (Brother you never said that you are also a part of Jawan but I found your acting superb.” Another user wrote, “Super Duper, so happy for you congratulations”. A third user commented, “ You look hard Eijaz brother” while one more user told Eijaz, “Congrats dude manifesting way more success for you.”

The Bigg Boss season 14 fame also thanked all of his fans for their lovely comments on his performance in the film and their wishes for his success.

Speaking of Jawan, Eijaz plays the role of Manish Gaikwad. The Kahiin Toh Hoga fame also seems to be playing the bad guy. So far, we have already seen a small yet powerful glimpse of the 48-year-old actor in the trailer, and going by his acting prowess, his full performance in the film must have churned out well without a doubt.

Meanwhile, apart from Khan, there are two other talented television actors in the film. Actress Riddhi Dogra and the comedian Sunil Grover feature in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

More about Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is known for his work in Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kkavyanjali. Apart from Jawan, he has also played a pivotal role in the blockbuster Bollywood film Tanu Weds Manu. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with the movie Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He also participated in Bigg Boss season 14 and became a semi-finalist.

