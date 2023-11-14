Jawan fame Ridhi Dogra reacts to fans tweet on spotting her in Tiger 3

Ridhi Dogra is slowly and steadily making it to the big screen. The actress was a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayantara, and Deepika Padukone starrer Jawan wherein he took the risk of playing a much older character of Kaveri Amma. After a smashing hit, Ridhi bagged another big banner film Tiger 3.

A fan spotted her in the movie and shared a picture of the same on Twitter (now X) tagging. The actress responded to the fan cutely.

Ridhi Dogra in Tiger 3

A fan shared a snapshot of Ridhi Dogra's scene from Tiger 3. The fan tagged the actress and asked her "Did I just saw @iRidhiDogra in #Tiger3". Ridhi took to Twitter (now X) and responded to the tweet and wrote, "Yup. Hi."

Take a look at Ridhi's reply to a fan tweet on Tiger 3



Ridhi Dogra entertained everyone with her TV shows and then entered the OTT space with a few web series. Her stint in Asur 3 as Nusrat was highly appreciated. The actress also played lead roles in a web series before bagging her first big movie Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Ridhi Dogra in Jawan

Ridhi Dogra played the character of Kaveri Amma in Jawan who worked in a police station. She takes care of Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) after his mother gets the death penalty. The actress played the part well and has often shared her gratitude for getting the opportunity to be a part of a prestigious project.

Sharing if she regrets playing a mother figure to SRK she told Siddharth Kannan, “Of course. It was very difficult for me to do what I did, and I’m so glad that he acknowledged it, even though he said it very casually on stage. But when he said that I was ‘unfortunately’ playing his mother, I was (swept off my feet). That’s it, I don’t need anything else, thank you. Yes, it is unfortunate to play his mother.”

