Jawan fame Sunil Grover shares heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi shloka extending warm wishes to fans

Jawan actor and known comic Sunil Grover has always given fans a reason to laugh and has been entertaining us for the past many years. The actor and comic was recently seen in Jawan since his television hiatus and fans are loving him even more. By posting goofy images and videos, the actor gives his fans a day-to-day update, and now and then but on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the comic posted an image of Lord Ganesha and wished his fans on the auspicious day.

Sunil Grover wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ever since Sunil Grover has taken a hiatus from television, fans have always missed him for his iconic characters. The comic posted a post on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor and comic captioned his post as, "कविं कवीनामुपमश्रवस्तमम् ज्येष्ठराजं ब्रह्मणां ब्रह्मणस्पत आ नः शृण्वत्रूतिभिः सीद सादनम् ||

आपको एवं आपके पूरे परिवार को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगल शुभकामनाएं" (The poet, the most famous of poets The eldest king of the Brahmins, Brahmanspata, come to us Hear the truths and seed the house...Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your entire family).

With the post, fans also posted blessings to the him. A fan wrote, "Jai shree ganesh." Another fan wrote, "Ganesh chaturthi ki AAP sabhi ko meri taraf se hardik shubhkamnaye." Another fan commented, "Hi sir iam your biggest fan pls like my comment." Another fan wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moreya."

Sunil Grover's upcoming ventures

The comic has been part of many movies and also did movies with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar, and recently appeared in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. he was previously seen in Kapil Sharma Show as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi.

