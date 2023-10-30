Jawan fame Sunil Grover's hilarious post has fans in stitches again

Sunil Grover is renowned for having been out of doing comedy gigs, the actor has always made his fans laugh at very peculiar things. From washing clothes in Indian style to selling sunglasses in a roadside shop, everything the actor does makes his fans cry with joy. The comedian was last seen in Jawan and is all set to be seen in another project soon.

Today the comedian posted another video on his social media handle that got his fans chuckled. The actor once again found a way to delight his fans.

Sunil Grover gets his comic timing ESCALATED

Today the Jawan fame posted a video on his Instagram handle walking down an immovable escalator. Sunil Grover is seen walking through the airport without realizing that the escalator is not working, intending a pun on this. He captioned, "Let’s go!"

Take a look:

After looking at his post, many fans could stop themselves from commenting on the actor's post. A fan wrote,"Bhai ek do din ruk ke dekho kahi chlne lge." Another fan wrote, "Sir vapis Kapil Sharma show mai aaiye please." (When will you come to Kapil Sharma show) A fan commented, "I'm a big fan sar." Another fan wrote, "Karna kya chahte ho ? with laughing emojis."(What do you want to say)

Many of his fans commented about his way back to comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans are eager to see him back.

Sunil Grover's upcoming ventures

The comic has been part of many movies and also did movies with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar, and recently appeared in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. His upcoming project is Carry on Jatta 4.

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover's side-splitting sunglasses sale post sends fans into frenzy