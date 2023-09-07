Jawan: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Sriti Jha catches early morning show of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer

Safe to say, D-day is here! The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has finally hit theatres today. The audiences have been buzzing with visible effervescence over the masala action entertainer. Owing to its massive craze, ardent fans of King Khan were seen turning up for the early morning shows of the film. Jumping aboard this bandwagon, popular television celebrity Sriti Jha also caught the early morning show of Jawan. She shared this moment with her fans on social media as well.

Sriti Jha shares a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle this morning as she enjoyed catching an early morning show of the Atlee-directed Shah Rukh Khan - Nayanthara entertainer, Jawan. She shared a glimpse of the dashing Badshah of Bollywood from the film. The Kumkum Bhagya fame ensured to dip her toes into the Jawan fervour and there certainly couldn’t have been a better way than watching a Shah Rukh Khan entertainer.

Sriti is definitely being a loyal SRK-ian as she decided to show up at the theatre for an early morning show. Recently, the talented actress also posted on Twitter about reading the book Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh. This definitely again showcases her unspoken fan love for the ultimate King of Romance. For the unversed, the 37-year-old actress is known to be a very private person with her close friends expressing how she does not watch many Bollywood movies.

Talking about Sriti, in a recent Friendship Day special interview with Pinkvilla, she and her Kumkum Bhagya co-star and close friend Arijit Taneja played a fun segment of guessing some Bollywood movies by their scattered plot lines. While everyone was expecting, Taneja to win this segment with him being a movie buff, Jha emerged to be a surprise winner. She ended up winning the filmy segment by guessing all the popular Hindi films correctly that too in the blink of an eye. Arijit started playfully teasing her calling her a chupi rustam (the hidden wise one) as he was surprised by her Bollywood knowledge when she herself had told everyone that she does not watch many movies.

Watch the above-mentioned video here:

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is known for her popular shows Saubhagyavati Bhava and Kumkum Bhagya. She also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 where she became a finalist.