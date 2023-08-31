Jawan: Ridhi Dogra can't contain her excitement over 'Hero No. 1' Shah Rukh Khan, pours adoration

Popular television actress Ridhi Dogra will soon feature in the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. While there is not much revealed about her character or any glimpse of her in the trailer, Dogra has always been keen to work with the King Khan of Bollywood. She is quite excited about the release of the film and is promoting it wholeheartedly on her social media account. Recently Dogra has shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Jawan's release while gushing over him.

Ridhi Dogra showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan

Ridhi Dogra recently added the upcoming film Jawan’s music event in Chennai along with lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Setupathi and director Atlee. The Woh Apna Sa actress couldn’t hold back her emotions as she went on to share a picture with the dapper King Khan on her Instagram and showered praises on him.

She wrote, “You sweat, work bloody hard but you are always smiling, gentle and patient. And never say no to a selfie. I am glad you were, are and will always be my number 1 hero. Be blessed, Love you so much.”

Take a look at the post here

This sweet and emotional post from The Married Woman actress for the superstar definitely depicts the amount of excitement for the release of the film and being on the same screen with him. In her earlier interviews, the 38-year-old actress had also opened up about working with King Khan as she said, “He is from Delhi so I always got this Delhi wala vibe from him. I got really comfortable with him as he hails from Delhi and he even has that typical humor from Delhi. I even told him that I would not call you Shah Rukh Sir, for me you will be Shah Sir. He never took himself too seriously but he has always considered his art seriously.

Earlier in a Twitter interaction with fans when people tried to troll her for not being seen in the Jawan preview despite watching it 30 times, the talented actress took this positively and replied that watching SRK 30 times in the teaser is only what matters to her. She even gave a hilarious reply that only she knows where can be seen in the trailer.

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra is known for her shows Woh Apna Sa and Maryada. She was recently seen in the popular web series Asur 2. Apart from Jawan, she will also be seen in another big upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

