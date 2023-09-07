Jawan: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Raj Anadkat is STARSTRUCK by Shah Rukh Khan's look

Jawan mania is unstoppable. It is just the first day of the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer and the fans have been going crazy with the morning shows itself. Even the television industry has many die-hard King Khan fans who have been quite excited about the action entertainer. We already saw actress Sriti Jha catching an early morning show of Jawan. Now we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former actor Raj Anadkat showering love on the film.

Raj Anadkat gets starstruck by Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

This morning, actor Raj Anadkat aka the former Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to his Instagram account to shower love on Shah Rukh Khan as he got starstruck seeing the poster of Jawan. The handsome hunk commented on one of the posters of the film shared by the King Khan on his Instagram handle with some cute heart emojis. It definitely proves that Anandkat is a huge SRK fan and cannot wait to catch the film in the theatres.

Take a look at Raj's comment here

Well, the Badshah of Bollywood is in his best form following a hiatus of five years so we can totally understand every ardent SRK fan’s feelings who have been pouring in their wishes and love on the Atlee directorial. Even popular actress Sriti Jha showcased her fan love for the Pathaan actor as she visited the theatres to catch an early morning show of Jawan and shared a glimpse on her Instagram account. Anadkat has been away from the television screens since he last featured in a music video titled Sorry Sorry with actress Kanika Mann. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, he had talked about the kind of projects he wishes to do in future and had also expressed his wish to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The 26-year-old actor said, “Yeah, I would definitely love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi in future. It is going to be something unique and challenging for me. I love taking up challenges as otherwise you will always remain in a bubble. One is confined to a particular limit and I really want to break that. I want to go further and explore many things.” Talking about his exit after a successful stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the talented actor had posted an emotional note on his Instagram handle. He had thanked his fans and the entire team of the show for supporting him and accepting him as the new Tapu on the iconic show.

Raj Anadkat’s career trajectory

Raj Anadkat has featured in popular shows like Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka and Mahabharat. He gained massive popularity playing the new Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As of now, he has not announced any of his new projects.

