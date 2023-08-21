Jay and Mahhi's daughter diagnosed with influenza A flu; Here's what it is and preventive measures to take

Monsoon season is usually associated with romance. Every Bollywood movie and television show romances the rainy season and makes us believe this is the season of romance. But, what about the downside of this season? No, we are not talking about the waterlogged streets, but the disease that this season brings. Very recently, popular celebrity couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s 4-year-old Tara got hospitalized after she was diagnosed with Influenza A flu. Before that, Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan was also admitted to the hospital with a high fever.

What is this flu? How does it spread? How can you prevent it? Let’s delve into all these pressing questions without wasting a second.

What is Influenza A flu?

Seasonal influenza, commonly known as the flu, is the most common disease that affects children as well as adults. It is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses and spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. It is classified into types A, B, and C. Type A is most common and has mild symptoms, but it can become life-threatening in some cases.

How to prevent Influenza A flu?

Now that you know what the disease is, let's understand what you can do to prevent it. To ensure that you romance the rains without getting sick, it’s necessary to take some preventive measures.

Get Vaccinated: The annual flu vaccine is one of the most effective ways to prevent influenza. It's recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially those at higher risk, such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places, touching surfaces, or coming into contact with someone who might be sick. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, as these are entry points for the virus.

Avoid Close Contact: Try to stay away from people who are sick, and if you are feeling unwell, stay home to avoid spreading the virus to others. Maintain a safe distance from individuals who are coughing, sneezing, or exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Cover Your Mouth and Nose: When you cough or sneeze, use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose, or cough/sneeze into your elbow to prevent the spread of germs. Dispose of used tissues immediately and wash your hands afterward.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: A strong immune system can help you fight off infections. Get regular exercise, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and ensure you're getting enough sleep. Also, drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of sugary drinks.

Clean and Disinfect: Regularly clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and electronic devices.

Remember that no preventive measure is foolproof, but by adopting these practices, you can significantly reduce your risk of contracting and spreading the flu virus. If you do become ill, it's important to seek medical attention and follow your healthcare provider's advice.

