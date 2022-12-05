Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij meet their foster kids after a long time; Watch video

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adored couples in the small screen industry. The two of them enjoy a massive fan following and are quite active on social media. Jay and Mahhi are the kindest from the heart, and their lifestyle says it all. Recently, the pair reunited with their foster kids Khushi and Rajveer and shared the cherished moments spent with them on Instagram. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij meet their foster kids

Jay Bhanushali, the talented actor and host took to his official Instagram handle and shared an adorable glimpse of his happy reunion. The excitement and happiness on the kids' faces when they met Jay was heart-touching. While sharing the beautiful moment, Jay wrote, “Meeting my babies and look at the excitement and love @rajveercutestar @iamkhushiray.” Take a look:

On the other hand, Mahhi also shared a sweet video of her cuddling, kissing and pampering Khushi. She captioned the post, “Love never dies It only grows.” Have a look:

Celebs comment on the posts Jay and Mahhi’s friends from the industry praised their sweet gesture and started reacting with comments. Miesha wrote, “Omggggg finallyyyyyy.” Karanvir Bohra said, “So sweet bro god bless.” Coming to Mahhi’s post, Jaswir Kaur commented, “You guys are such a beautiful souls.”

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi got married in the year 2011. In 2017, the couple decided to foster their caretaker’s kids Rajveer and Khushi. Later in 2019, they welcomed their first biological child named Tara. Coming to the work front, Jay was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. He is best known for winning Nach Baliye 5 with his wife in 2013 and appearing in Kayamath. Mahhi is famous for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.

