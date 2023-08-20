Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara diagnosed with influenza A flu; hospitalised

Popular celebrity couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are among the most loved celebrity couple in the entertainment world and have a massive fan following. Mahhi and Jay have a daughter named Tara and the couple are also foster parents to two kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Mahhi often gives sneak peek of her personal and professional life to her fans. Recently, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's 4-year-old daughter Tara got hospitalised after she was diagnosed with Influenza A flu.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara hospitalised:

The couple has maintained an active presence on social media and often shares their whereabouts with their digital family. A few hours ago, Mahhi Vij took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, we see the actress is seen tying Tara's hair and playing with her. Sharing this video, Mahhi explained how Tara was diagnosed with a fever and how they found out that it was the flu. She also urged parents to take care of their children and to take precautions.

Watch Mahhi Vij's video here-

Sharing this small glimpse from her hospital room, the actress wrote, "Fevers worry parents, they scare them sometimes. I understand why, because when Tara got high fever on this Thursday night, it was like a nightmare to all of us.Tara went to school on Thursday after a long break from Independence Day week. Most of the time, it isn’t serious. Fevers are very common. But this time it got really serious for our Tara.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

We tried giving her medicines after disussing it with the doctors, but even after giving her IBUGESIC PLUS, her fever continued to be 104 and above. It became really stressful for us. We gave her cold dips of water, sponging at night, still she was shivering and the temperature was getting worse. I spoke to her doctor at 1 in the midnight and he said there’s nothing to worry as all the kids are catching up with viral these days and they are falling sick. But as a mother, I had to worry, so it was a sleepless night for us. Friday morning, I had to immediately rush to the hospital on a Saturday afternoon and the doctors ran some tests on her and she was infected with INFLUENZA A FLU. It is a very contagious viral infection of the respiratory system. It causes a high fever, body aches, a cough, and other symptoms. Most children are ill with the flu for less than a week. But some children have a more serious illness and may need to be treated in the hospital. So it was best for us to get her admitted.

Please ensure your child has plenty of bed rest, encourage them to drink lots of fluids. Don’t forget to take your flu shots, especially the elders. Avoid sending kids to school even if they have a running nose. This Flu shouldn’t be taken lightly and please start taking good care of kids if their immunity is weak. Take care of yourself and the other people in your family. If you haven’t already, speak to your doctor about getting the flu vaccine for you and other family members.

Tara is getting better day by day. As today is the 4th day and she is insisting to go home. And hopefully by evening we will be home. No matter how much I try to be strong but whenever it comes to Tara, I always have a breakdown. I don’t wish to see any child in this condition. Rab Rakha."

As soon as this video was shared by Mahhi, celebs such as Jaswir Kaur, Nisha Rawal and others expressed their concern and wished Tara a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Team wishes baby Tara a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Barbie: After Juhi Parmar, Jay Bhanushali slams the movie, calls it ‘super bad’