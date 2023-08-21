Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara is back from the hospital; watch

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, a beloved celebrity couple in the entertainment industry, enjoy a substantial fan base due to their endearing presence. They frequently offer glimpses into both their personal and professional lives, which resonates with their followers. However, the recent days have brought challenges for the couple, as their cherished daughter Tara battled with influenza A flu, leading to her hospitalization. In a heartwarming turn of events, their 4-year-old daughter Tara has successfully returned home from the hospital today.

Tara Bhanushali is back from the hospital

Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram yesterday to share a heart-wrenching update with her followers. She posted a video of her daughter Tara from the hospital, conveying a somber message. Mahhi urged her fans to be vigilant and look after their precious children, emphasizing the looming flu season.

On Monday, Jay Bhanushali shared a post on his social media, informing his Instagram family that their strong daughter has recovered and is now back home. Jay penned down an emotional note and wrote, “She is so strong even with fever and body pain she was still laughing and smiling. You are a strong girl @tarajaymahhi happy that you have recovered and back home thank you all for praying for her.”

Mahhi Vij also shared an emotional reunion of all her three children and captioned, “Aansu aa gaye, Uparwala hamesha ek sath rakhe.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s love story:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij initially crossed paths at a mutual friend's gathering. However, their interaction was confined to casual conversation, and they quickly faded from each other's memory once the event concluded.

A year later, fate brought them together once more, this time coincidentally at a club while they were out with their separate groups of friends. Taking a significant step forward in their relationship, Jay proposed to Mahhi on the eve of New Year's in 2009.

Eventually, Jay and Mahhi decided to take their commitment to the next level by tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony secretly took place in 2010, with close family and friends.

In 2017, Jay and Mahhi became the foster parents of the twin babies Khushi and Rajveer. In August 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Tara.

